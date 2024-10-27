LG Polls: Our scorecard ‘ll give massive victory to APC candidate – Abiodun

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in the state to go all out and ensure massive victory for the party.

According to him, the APC has bragging rights going into the election, having delivered electoral promises to the fullest, and would win hands down.

Noting that the APC administration had democratised governance and infrastructure and brought government closer to the people, Governor Abiodun said APC is the party to beat in the elections, expressing confidence that the party will win the chairmanship and councillorship posts in all the 20 local governments in the state.

He stated that the people of Ogun State appreciate what the government has done for them, as no community had been left out of development in the state, saying that Ogun residents appreciate having a listening government that has engendered peace and stability.

Governor Abiodun, who is the leader of the party in the state, spoke during a meeting on Friday with the 20 chairmanship, 20 vice-chairmanship, 236 councilorship candidates and the 20 local government party chairmen of the ruling party.

He said that it was important that harmony exists among the ranks and file of the party in the state.

He said: “I want to be sure that you have met with other contestants and reconciled with them in the spirit of appreciation and reconciliation.

“We mustn’t leave any room for bickering, animosity, or for anyone to go into this election in any local government and attempt to polarize the party along the lines of those who didn’t emerge. We must ensure that there is perfect harmony in each local government.”

Acknowledging the current hard times, the Governor said that the policies embarked upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would pay off for all at the end of the day, adding that the sale of rice to public servants and pensioners at a discounted price of N40, 000, among other incentives, are some of the ways the government try to ameliorate the hardship.

Earlier in his welcome address, the party Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, disclosed that the strength of the party must be entrenched, adding that the candidates must go all out to campaign and ensure they come out victorious.

Share

Please follow and like us: