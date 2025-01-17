LG Polls: Ondo Judiciary Defends Composition Of Election Tribunal

Share

The Ondo State judiciary has justified the composition of the Election Petition Tribunal to handle the grievances arising from the Local Government election slated for Saturday.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Aiyedun Olusegun Odusola, on Thursday, inaugurated two Election Petition Tribunals headed by Dr Dickson Omotuyole Ogunfuyi to handle the petitions that would arise from the conduct of the election.

But a legal practitioner, Adebayo Solagbade, said the Chief Judge violated section 88 (4) of the Local Government System, which empowered him to set up the Election Petition Tribunal.

According to him, the chairman of the Tribunal should be a Judge of High Court status, while members of the panel should be of Chief Magistrate ranks.

He said two of the members of the panel are practising lawyers, while the remaining four are below the prescribed rank of Chief Magistrate.

But the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Mrs Yetunde Ajanaku, said the legal practitioner was trying to mislead the members of the public by citing outdated provisions of the state law.

Ajanaku said the position of the legal practitioner may have reflected the law at one point; she, however, said the referenced provision of the law has since been amended.

In a statement, Mrs Ajanaku said “Section 3, sub-sections 1 and 2 of the amended Ondo State Local Government Administration, Conduct of Local Government Election and Allied Matters Law, 2024, provide that the Chairman shall be a Chief Magistrate and other two members shall be appointed from among members of the judiciary not below the rank of a Senior Magistrate or its equivalent or a legal practitioner of impeccable character of not less than ten (10) years post call.”

According to her “Section (3) (2) of the law state the Chairman and other members of the Election Tribunal shall be appointed by the Chief Judge of the State”.

The statement read, “We wish to state categorically, without any vestige of falsehood or equivocation, that the Tribunal, as presently constituted by the Chief Judge, is entirely in line with this updated legal framework.

“It consists of a Chief Magistrate as Chairman, alongside two other members, one of whom is a legal practitioner. This setup ensures a balanced and competent panel to handle election petitions effectively and fairly.

“The Hon. Chief Judge of Ondo State, as empowered by the law, acted within the bounds of his constitutional and statutory duties in constituting the Tribunal.

“The decision aligns with the amended law and ensures that the Tribunal is well-equipped to handle the task of adjudicating local government election disputes promptly and effectively.

‘The Judiciary is concerned about the deliberate misinformation being circulated to undermine public confidence in the Tribunal and the judicial process.

“It is imperative to emphasise that such unfounded claims not only mislead the public but also attempt to derail the smooth functioning of the judiciary.

“It is understandable that legal interpretations can occasionally lead to different opinions. However, it is crucial to rely on the relevant, most current, and applicable legal provisions when discussing such matters. Misrepresenting extant laws not only creates confusion but also risks undermining public confidence in our judicial system.

“We appeal to members of the public and stakeholders to trust in the Judiciary’s integrity and commitment to ensuring justice is served. The Judiciary is not only an arbiter of disputes but also a custodian of fairness and the rule of law.

“The Ondo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal, as presently constituted, is legally compliant and well-positioned to handle its responsibilities.

“We urge all parties to approach such matters with caution, seeking accurate legal guidance and promoting constructive discourse that supports the development of our democratic institutions.

“The Ondo State Judiciary remains dedicated to its role as an impartial and lawful institution, ensuring that the principles of justice and democracy are upheld at all times.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard baseless allegations and trust in the Judiciary’s capacity to ensure a transparent and lawful adjudication process for election disputes.

