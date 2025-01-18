LG Polls: Governor Aiyedatiwa Casts Vote In Ilaje, Advocates LG Autonomy

Share

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday, joined other electorates to participate in the ongoing Local Government elections in the state.

After casting his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the importance of local government autonomy in advancing grassroots development.

The Governor described the election as a significant step toward fostering development at the grassroots level.

In his remarks to journalists after voting, the Governor applauded the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for its seamless coordination of the electoral process, ensuring transparency and fairness.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for actively participating in the polls, showcasing their commitment to democracy.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s dedication to strengthening the local government system in accordance with legal frameworks.

He further stressed that empowering local governments is key to unlocking the full potential of communities.

