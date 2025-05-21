LG Polls: Egwu Raises Alarm Over Credibility Crisis

Share

Political science scholar and former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, Professor Samuel Egwu, has raised the alarm over the persistent manipulation and credibility deficits plaguing local government elections in Nigeria.

Delivering the keynote address at the 13th Annual Conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions (FOSIECON) in Jos, Plateau State, Professor Egwu described the state of grassroots electoral processes as a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic integrity.

He cited issues of credibility, fairness, and lack of competitiveness, warning that the steady decline in democratic standards at the local level mirrors a broader global trend of weakening institutions under growing authoritarian pressures.

According to him, since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, local government elections have consistently faced severe challenges.

He noted that many states fail to conduct elections on time, instead resorting to the use of unelected caretaker committees.

He also decried widespread electoral fraud and the continued dominance of ruling parties in election outcomes across the 36 states.

“What we see is a form of electoral authoritarianism—elections conducted merely to sustain political control rather than genuine representation,” he said.

Professor Egwu praised FOSIECON for its commitment to institutional strengthening and called for far-reaching constitutional and institutional reforms.

He recommended clearly defined tenure for local councils, operational and financial autonomy for State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), transparent and independent processes for appointing SIEC leadership, stronger legal frameworks and oversight mechanisms, and more robust, decentralized capacity building through FOSIECON.

He, however, cautioned against calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to assume control of local elections, stressing that such a move would erode Nigeria’s federal structure.

According to him, reforming SIECs from within the federal system remains the most appropriate and sustainable approach.

Also speaking at the conference, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, emphasized that the key to effective institutions lies in leadership.

He argued that the structure of Nigeria’s electoral system is not the problem, but rather the determination and integrity of those in charge.

He noted that when leaders are committed to doing the right thing, institutions perform well, and elections serve their true purpose of reflecting the will of the people.

Governor Mutfwang also called for stronger collaboration between INEC and SIECs, particularly in the area of data sharing. He pointed out that INEC’s voter data belongs to the Nigerian people and that state electoral bodies should have reasonable access to it without unnecessary restrictions.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who served as guest speaker, echoed similar sentiments, warning against the abolition of state electoral commissions.

He noted that while SIECs are often criticized, many of the shortcomings attributed to them also exist within federal electoral processes. He argued that scrapping the SIECs would not solve the core problems of electoral credibility but would merely shift them elsewhere.

“What we need are leaders with vision and integrity. That’s the foundation for functional democratic institutions,” Governor Sule emphasized.

Earlier, FOSIECON National Chairman, Barr. Jossy Eze, acknowledged the significant challenges facing SIECs.

He described them as among the most criticized yet least supported agencies in the country. Despite these challenges, he affirmed FOSIECON’s commitment to promoting efficient electoral administration and adherence to international best practices in local government elections. He urged state governors, through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to empower SIECs with the resources and autonomy needed to deliver credible elections.

In his welcome remarks, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission Chairman and host, Hon. Plangji Daniel Cishak, said the conference offers a vital platform for reflection, peer learning, and reform advocacy.

He noted that the theme of the conference is timely, as the credibility of local elections is under increasing scrutiny. He expressed hope that the deliberations would result in actionable recommendations to strengthen grassroots democracy.

The conference is expected to conclude with a communiqué detailing legislative and institutional reform proposals aimed at enhancing the performance and credibility of SIECs across Nigeria.

