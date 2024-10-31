LG Polls: C’River Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holiday

Share

Cross River Government on Wednesday declared Thursday and Friday public holidays to enable voters to partake fully in the council elections scheduled for Saturday, November 1.

This was contained in a statement issuee by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Nsa Gill.

READ ALSO

According to him, the decision was to give big opportunity to those who have to travel outside Calabar to various parts of the state to exercise their civic duties.

Furthermore, Gill called on the residents, particularly voters, to take advantage of the two-day holidays to engage in the electoral processes.

Share

Please follow and like us: