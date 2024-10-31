New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. LG Polls: C’River…

LG Polls: C’River Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holiday

Cross River Government on Wednesday declared Thursday and Friday public holidays to enable voters to partake fully in the council elections scheduled for Saturday, November 1.

This was contained in a statement issuee by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Nsa Gill.

READ ALSO

According to him, the decision was to give big opportunity to those who have to travel outside Calabar to various parts of the state to exercise their civic duties.

Furthermore, Gill called on the residents, particularly voters, to take advantage of the two-day holidays to engage in the electoral processes.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Dikko Unveils 3-Prong Devt Plan For Sports As Enoh Hands Over To New NSC Chair
Read Next

No Rival With Lookman For CAF Player Of The Year Award– Onazi
Share
Copy Link
×