LG Polls: ALGON Congratulates Winners, Commends ODIEC

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State has congratulated the newly elected Chairmen and 203 Councillors across the 18 Local Governments of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state chapter of ALGON, Hon Taiwo Samson Kayode, in a statement, said the success of the Local Government election held on Saturday marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Ondo State.

Kayode, who is also the Chairman of Akure East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said ALGON is elated to celebrate this moment of achievement with the elected leaders.

He said, “The election process has once again demonstrated the people’s trust in the democratic system and their desire for continued progress at the grassroots level.

“Special recognition is due to Hon. Gbenga Fasua, the newly elected Chairman of Akure South Local Government, and Hon. Adebayo, affectionately known as the Vice Chairman.

“Their collective leadership, alongside the dedicated 11 councilors of Akure South, has been commendable. The people of Lisa Ward and Oda Ward have placed their trust in these leaders, and their victory serves as a testament to the confidence placed in them by their communities.”

Kayode said the state chapter of ALGON commended their tireless efforts and is optimistic about the continued progress these leaders will bring to their constituencies.

According to him, the leadership of ALGON also extended its congratulations to all 203 councilors who have emerged victorious in the election.

He added, “Your election signifies a commitment to public service, and we are confident that your individual and collective efforts will bring about positive change in your respective local governments.

“As you embark on this new journey, we encourage you to work together with your colleagues and ensure the fulfillment of your promises to the people who have placed their faith in you.

‘ALGON Ondo State also takes this opportunity to express gratitude to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

“Their dedication to ensuring a free, fair, and credible election is a testament to the strength of democracy in Ondo State.

“We acknowledge their collective efforts in making this election a success and paving the way for the newly elected leaders to serve with integrity and passion.

Kayode extended the congratulatory message to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for presiding over a successful and seamless local government election, APC leadership, and ODIEC.

