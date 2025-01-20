LG Polls: ALGON Congratulates Winners, Commends ODIEC

Share

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State has congratulated the newly elected Chairmen and 203 Councillors across the 18 Local Governments of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state chapter of ALGON, Taiwo Samson Kayode, in a statement, said the success of the local government election held on Saturday marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Ondo State.

Kayode, who is also the Chairman of Akure East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), disclosed that ALGON is elated to celebrate this moment of achievement with the elected leaders.

He said: “The election process has once again demonstrated the people’s trust in the democratic system and their desire for continued progress at the grassroots level.

“Special recognition is due to Hon. Gbenga Fasua, the newly elected Chairman of Akure South Local Government, and Hon. Adebayo, affectionately known as the Vice Chairman.”

