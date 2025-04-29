LG Polls: Akweme Asks Daughter To Withdraw From Race

Share

The Akweno of Kweme Kingdom, Oba Sejiro James, has called on his daughter, Princess Damilola James, to withdraw from the local government elections as chairman of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The monarch urged his daughter and other aspirants, particularly from Ward A, his home ward to step aside in the interest of equity and fairness.

Damilola, a strong contender for the chairmanship seat, received this advice during a recent visit to the palace by another aspirant, Princess Oluremi Ajose, daughter of His Royal Majesty Oba Oyekan Ajose Possi III, who had earlier pleaded the monarch’s royal blessings for her ambition.

Speaking during the visit recently, Sejiro said the royal fathers’ decision to back Princess Oluremi stems from a collective commitment to fairness and justice among the five wards that make up Badagry West LCDA.

He explained that since the creation of the council during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State Governor, Wards A, B, and D have each produced a chairman. Wards C (Apa Ward) and E (Seme Ward), however, have not had the same opportunity.

