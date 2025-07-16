For the second time, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the Director-General of the APC State Assembly Forum (ASAF), Fubara Dagogo, to contest for the chairmanship position in the forthcoming local government election slated for August 9.

This renewed appeal follows a similar call made during the now-annulled local government election previously conducted under the administration of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The latest endorsement comes weeks after former APC members of President Bola Tinubu’s Contact and Mobilization Committee in the 2023 presidential campaign also urged Dagogo to join the race.

The APC stakeholders in Bonny, particularly those aligned with the Chief Tony Okocha-led faction, are urging Dagogo to declare his intention to contest in what they describe as a critical moment for the council’s development.

One of the party leaders in Bonny LGA, Hon. Alaso Hart, praised Dagogo’s track record and dedication to the progress of the area, stating that his developmental blueprint remains unmatched.

“We assessed the current state of Bonny LGA and have once again called on Ambassador Fubara Dagogo to align with the APC and contest in the upcoming local council elections. We have resolved to give him our total support and are prepared to mobilize our people on his behalf,” Hart stated.

He added that the stakeholders reached the resolution after reviewing Dagogo’s proposed development agenda for the council.

“It would be unwise to let go of the visionary ideas this young man offers. We, therefore, urge him to seek the ticket of our great party, the APC, and lead the repositioning of Bonny, which has always been his utmost desire.

“For us, it is all about the growth and progress of Bonny Local Government Area, and we are ready to work with him to actualize that vision.”