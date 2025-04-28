LG Polls: Accord Party Offers Free Forms To Women, PwDs

Share

The Accord Party in Lagos State has announced free nomination forms for female aspirants and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the July 12 local elections.

The Chairman of Lagos State Accord Caretaker Executive Committee, Mr Dele Oladeji, disclosed this in the party’s Election Guidelines and Timetable, released on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladeji said chairmanship and vice-chairmanship aspirants in this category would, however, pay a N100,000 administrative fee, while councillorship aspirants would pay N50,000.

For male aspirants, the chairman stated that chairmanship and vice-chairmanship seekers would pay N500,000 for nomination forms and N100,000 in administrative fees.

Male councillorship aspirants are required to pay N150,000 for nomination forms, alongside a N50,000 administrative fee, according to the chairman.

Oladeji said: “Accord has made its ticket very affordable, as a considerate response to the severe economic challenges facing the state.”

