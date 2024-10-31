LG Poll: ZLP Candidate Gets Traders Nod In Aba

Share

…as Abia prepares for three-parties race LG election

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the Chairmanship position in Aba South in the Saturday, November 2, 2024, Local Government Election, Obialor Anyanwu has gotten the endorsement of Aba traders.

The endorsement came from one of the strongest traders’ political blocs, “Men of Goodwill” at the popular Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru).

Leadership of the ZLP in Aba described the endorsement as a huge boost, taking cognizance of the role the same group played in the 2023 governorship election in Abia with the massive vote from their ward.

New Telegraph reports that the Saturday election is likely to be “a three-horse race”, as the campaign trains of the ZLP, Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have all been seen moving all over Aba.

The Coordinator of “Men of Goodwill”, Comrade Ndubuisi Ejeagba, said that the endorsement of Obilor and his deputy, Azụbuike Nwankwo is one that came from the same heart they used for the endorsement of Governor Alex Otti during the governorship campaigns in 2023.

According to Ejeagba, the interest of the traders is to elect candidates who will not see them as money making machines for the Council, but will rather treat traders as their partners in progress.

“We all witnessed before Governor Otti came into power how we suffered here. Now, we have learnt our lessons and now that the Local Government has gotten the needed autonomy and knowing their roles in our market, and other markets in Aba South Local Government area, we feel we’ll be doing ourselves a disservice by voting for those who do not have our interest at heart.

“We don’t want anybody who will treat us like trees that bear money. We’re business owners and government policies can make or mar what we’re doing here.

“So, after thoroughly listening to the candidates from different parties, we’ve concluded that Obilor of ZLP is whom we want.

“This Saturday election will have the same turnout we gave during the governorship election and we trust everything will be done free and fair. For us in Aba, every election matters now because we’ve learnt our lessons that every leadership position matters because whatever decision taken from that office can affect us all,” he said.

Obialor who was accompanied to the market during the visit by a strong contingent in Aba South, including Hon. Finbas Ukaegbu, Chief Ogan Okereke and other prominent leaders, thanked the traders for their support and assured them of quality leadership.



