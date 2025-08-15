LG Poll: We’ll Not Tolerate Any Forms Of Criminality – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State has said that it will not tolerate violence, vote-buying, snatchings of boxes, or any form of misbehaviour in Saturday’s Reruns and supplementary elections in the State.

To this end, the Commission warned that they are determined to conduct free, fair and credible bye-election and Rerun election in Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituencies scheduled to hold next Saturday.

APC, NNPP are going for Supplementary Elections in Tsanyawa/ Ghari, while all the Parties interested are participating in the Bagwai/ Shanono House of Assembly rerun election.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Abdul Zango, stated this while briefing journalists on preparations for the upcoming elections in Kano.

“We are determined to conduct free, fair and credible elections. Integrity is the keyword. We have zero tolerance for lack of accountability, transparency or partisanship. INEC, the entire staff, including me, are non-partisan.

“The only political party we recognise are the citizens. For us, that is sacrosanct. And whoever the citizens choose is the person we will declare. I have given you my word; we have done so before, we will do so now,” Zango said.

He disclosed that non-sensitive materials for the elections had been deployed to the concerned local governments three weeks ago, adding that the materials had been batched according to the registration areas and polling units.

He said the sensitive materials had arrived and that they would be distributed immediately to the local governments this evening.

The commissioner also stated that adequate security would be provided to ensure peaceful and hitch-free polls.

According to him, the commission has been assured of adequate security, characterised by massive deployment of security personnel to the areas where the elections would be held.

He said the political parties involved in the polls had assured the commission that they would conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly during the elections.

“Our major concern is the political class, and I have just finished meeting with them. I received total commitment and assurance on their part that they would conduct themselves responsibly, and there would be peaceful elections devoid of violence.

“I want to believe them; for once, I am very confident we will do these elections devoid of violence. And we have implored them to see the need to conduct themselves creditably, devoid of violence