LG Poll: Vote Candidates With Vision Of Abia Progress, Not Party, Otti Tells Electorate

Ahead of the November 2, Local government elections in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has urged electorates to support and vote candidates who share the same vision of progressive with him irrespective of party affiliation.

Otti’s position has confirmed that all is not well with the ruling Labour Party (LP) and the irreconcilable difference may rob the party of valuable support.

The governor insisted, at the commissioning of the rebuilt and retrofitted Aba South LGA Administrative office complex and the refurbishment of the emergency ambulances at the Aba South Local Government Headquarters, that, “Effective administration at the Local Government is very important for our holistic development agenda.”

He stressed the need for good governance, especially at the grassroots.

“I will therefore invite you to participate actively in the process by asking questions about the candidates and supporting those who share in our development agenda.

“Like I have always known, Abia people go for the right candidates despite platform. We must continue to seek out the right people. One thing I can assure you is that ABSIEC will be given all the the necessary support to conduct a hitch-free exercise on November 2nd.”

He noted that while it was true that violence and destruction should have no place in a democratic society, responding to the fallouts of crisis when they occur required responsive leadership and described the failure to restore the symbolic Aba Town Hall and the Administrative Block of Aba South LGA since the 2020 ‘End SARS’ protest as unfortunate story.

While commending the Mayor of Aba South LGA for rebuilding the edifice within record time, the governor observed that, “The difference between today and yesteryears is that we now have a leadership that appreciates the historical and social importance of these facilities.”

“Today’s event speaks to the determination of the Mayor of Aba South LGA and his team to provide the right ambience for effective service delivery to members of the public. This Project aligns perfectly with the “rebuild and restore agenda.”

