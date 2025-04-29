LG Poll: Traditional Ruler Backs Indigene For Ikeja Chairmanship

Share

A traditional ruler and community leaders in the Ikeja area of Lagos State have thrown their weight behind an indigene, Adeyinka Illo, by purchasing a nomination form for him to contest the upcoming Local Government chairmanship election in the State.

The Regent of Ikeja, Adekunle Apena, made the disclosure on Tuesday at his palace in Ikeja during Illo’s official declaration.

In his remarks, Apena appealed to party leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to recognise Prince Illo as the party’s flagbearer for the July Local Government elections.

“We, the community leaders in Ikeja, along with other stakeholders, have resolved to support our son of the soil, Prince Adeyinka Illo, to succeed the present Chairman, Mojeed Balogun, who is also an indigene of Ikeja.

“We appeal to the party leaders and chieftains to consider our plea and anoint our candidate for the local government election. The community raised funds to purchase the nomination form for him to demonstrate our support,” the traditional ruler said.

Lateef Oluwaseyi, the Oluwo General of Ikeja, also urged APC leaders to give Prince Illo the mandate, describing him as a tested and trusted figure.

“We know his roots, and we’re confident he will drive development just like the current chairman. We urge party stakeholders to anoint our candidate,” he said.

Mrs. Munirat Ibraheem, the Akeweje of Ikeja, echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in Illo’s capability to lead and perform if elected.

Olusola Coker, another community leader, described Illo as the most suitable candidate to represent the party, adding that he would continue the legacy of his predecessor and follow the development trajectory of Ikeja.

In his remarks, Mr. Peter Izuchukwu, representative of the Igbo Community in Ikeja, pledged his group’s support for Illo’s ambition.

“We fully support his ambition. We know him and trust him to build on the good work of his predecessor,” he stated.

In response, Illo thanked the community leaders, chiefs, and various groups for their trust and confidence in purchasing his nomination form.

“I assure you I will not disappoint you. My priorities will focus on development and infrastructure, and I promise to deliver if given the mandate.

“I urge you all to support our party fully to ensure total victory in the July election,” he said.

