LG Poll: Rivers Police Announce Restriction Of Movement

Ahead of Saturday’s Local Government (LG) elections in Rivers State, the state Police Command has announced the restriction of human and vehicular movements from midnight of the election eve, Friday, August 29, to 6 pm on the day of the election, August 30.

This is as the Police vowed to crush cultists or anyone planning to foment trouble during the chairmanship and councillorship polls.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, who made this declaration in Port Harcourt, said those on essential duties and election-related assignments will be provided with necessary tags to enable them to go about their duties.

Speaking with newsmen in his office, the CP noted that it has all it takes to checkmate any action aimed at causing a breach of the peace before, during and after the elections.

Adepoju lauded people and residents of the state for their peaceful disposition and understanding since the declaration of the state of emergency there, describing them as ‘Mature and peace-loving’.

He assured that all security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election have been put in place, saying. “All the security agencies are going to participate with the police as the lead agency.”

The statement reads, “You are all aware that on the 30th of this month we are going to have the Local Government elections. We have done all due diligence to ensure that it is going to be peaceful.

“We have been holding meetings with stakeholders, and we have equally gone to local governments and every other place to sensitise our people. We have also directed the local government’s sole administrators to equally talk to people and hold stakeholders’ meetings, which have been done with positive responses.

“All materials for the election will be escorted, and there will be robust security for people to exercise their franchise. We will be there for them before, during and after the elections. Those who want to foment trouble should desist because we are not going to take it kindly.

“We have also done the needful to ensure that all cult activities and those that may want to disrupt the peace during the elections have been checkmated”. Adepoju said already there has been a series of raids on all black-pots and vulnerable points across the state, saying, “I think we have it good now.

“We have enough manpower on the ground for this election. I assure you there won’t be a problem. If anyone is trying to foment trouble, we have all it takes to keep them in check.

“On the eve of the election, there will be movement restrictions from 12 midnight until 6 pm when the election will come to an end.

“For Very Important Persons, those on essential duties and election duties, we are going to issue them a pass to place on their vehicles. Identity cards will be given to members of the press and others performing serious duties like Medical Doctors within that period.”