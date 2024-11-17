LG Poll: PDP Wins All Chairmanship Seats In Zamfara

Share

Following the Local government election held on Saturday, The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission, (ZASIEC) declared Mannie Mua’zu Haidara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner scoring over 71,000 votes.

The Chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission, ZASIEC, Bala Aliyu Gusau declared the PDP winner on Sunday.

READ ALSO

While making the announcement he said that the PDP complied with the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, noting that the party won all the local governments in the state.

Gusau issued Certificates of Return to all the elected chairmen on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

New Telegraph reports that although the All Progress Party (APC) did not participate in the election, the party made a strong impact in the poll, receiving several votes.

Share

Please follow and like us: