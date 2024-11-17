LG Poll: PDP Wins 12 LGAs, Awaits Results From Two Others

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in all chairmanship and councillorship seats in Zamfara State, except for Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda Local Governments whose results were yet to be announced as of Saturday night.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), Hon. Bala Aliyu Gusau who announced the results declared the election free, fair, and peaceful.

He noted that representatives of all contesting political parties were present during the vote count, and no objections were raised regarding the conduct of the election.

“The election was free, fair, credible, and peaceful. No political party raised any objection over the process,” Gusau stated.

He further assured that the results of Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda LGAs would be announced on Sunday.

Following this, the winners would receive their certificates of return and be sworn in at the Government House on the same day.

Hon. Gusau commended security agencies and stakeholders for ensuring the success of the election, emphasizing that no reports of irregularities were received by the commission.

The PDP’s dominance in the polls reflects its stronghold in the state, with political observers keenly awaiting the final results to determine the outcome of the remaining LGAs.

