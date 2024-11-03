LG Poll: PDP Chieftain Condemns APC Suit Against Zamfara Govt

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Aminu Usman has lamented that the plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dragged the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) to court will invariably drag the state backwards democratically.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau on Saturday, Usman said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has empowered every state government to appoint its Independent Electoral Commission.

He said ZASIEC has obliged with the constitutional requirements and that the APC has no moral justification to approach any court.

“We are watching to see the end of the case. But I know that APC is not meaning well for the progress of the State”

“We are calling on the APC blind followers to make a rethink because their leaders are leading them blindly”

He called on the supporters of APC in the state to think wisely before taking any action.

