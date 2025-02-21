LG Poll: Osun Secures Court Order Mandating OSSIEC To Conduct Elections 

Share

The Osun State High Court in Ilesa has directed the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to proceed with local government elections across the 30 local government areas and the area office in the state.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, February 21, 2025, by Justice A.A. Aderibigbe, followed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a key participant in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing journalists at a press conference, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Jimi Bada, stated that the court’s decision reaffirmed the nullification of the local government elections conducted on October 15, 2022.

The Federal High Court in Osogbo had invalidated those elections on November 30, 2022, a verdict subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal on January 13, 2025.

Consequently, the court ruled that vacancies existed in the leadership of local councils and ordered OSSIEC to fill these positions through democratic elections scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Justice Aderibigbe also mandated all security agencies, including the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Amotekun Corps, and local vigilante groups, to ensure security before, during, and after the polls.

The court order comes against the backdrop of a directive from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who advised Governor Ademola Adeleke to halt the elections, citing constitutional concerns.

Despite the federal intervention, Governor Adeleke has reaffirmed his commitment to proceeding with the elections as scheduled, underscoring the state’s adherence to democratic principles and the rule of law.

His position has drawn support from various quarters, including the Coalition for Democracy and Grassroots Governance (CDGG), which criticised the AGF’s intervention as partisan.

The state chapter of the PDP has also urged residents to disregard the AGF’s directive and fully participate in the electoral process.

As preparations for the elections continue, the legal pronouncement, government stance, and public response highlight a broader determination to uphold democratic governance in Osun State.

