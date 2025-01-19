LG Poll: Ondo CJ Inaugurates Tribunal

Share

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has inaugurated an Election Petitions Tribunal to address grievances that may arise from Saturday’s local government election.

Justice Odusola said the two committees consist of senior magistrates and lawyers of impeccable characters. Members of the tribunal are Dickson Oguntuyi, Ruth Olumilua Adebodun, Kehinde Aladedutire, Aduroja Atinuke, Lebi Olalekan and Victor Ajayi.

Justice Odutola emphasized the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding democracy and ensuring justice is served without fear or favour.

He said: “This occasion underscores the critical role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice is dispensed impartially.

“Elections are the foundation of democracy, allowing the people to choose their leaders. “When disputes arise, the judiciary serves as the ultimate arbiter to interpret the law, resolve conflicts, and restore public confidence in the electoral process.”

Addressing the newly inaugurated members, Justice Odutola noted that their assignment is both critical and delicate, urging them to approach their duties with integrity and impartiality.

