LG Poll: Ogun Govt Declares Friday Work Free Day

Ogun State government has declared Friday, November 15 a work-free day, to enable participation ahead of Saturday’s Local Government election.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, the government also disclosed that the movement of people and vehicles would be restricted during the election on Saturday.

“Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun approved the work-free day to enable civil servants to participate fully in the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled to take place across the state’s 20 local governments and 237 wards on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

“The work-free day aims to ensure active participation in the electoral process, allowing citizens to exercise their civic duties without hindrance.

“This move demonstrates Governor Abiodun’s commitment to promoting democratic participation and civic engagement in Ogun State.

“This decision aligns with Governor Abiodun’s efforts to prioritise the welfare and participation of citizens in democratic processes.” the statement reads

