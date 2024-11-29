LG Poll: Ogun CJ Swears In Nine-Man Tribunal Over Election Controversy

Share

Mosunmola Dipeolu, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Ogun State on Friday, swore in nine members of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal to adjudicate over petitions deriving from the November 16th Local Government Council election in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the members were sworn in at the conference hall of the Judiciary Complex, Kobape, Abeokuta, comprising of 5 men and 4 women which is in line with the provisions of Section 85 (1) and (3) of the Electoral Law of Ogun State.

Speaking during the swearing-in Justice Dipeolu charged the members to adjudicate disputes arising from the electoral process and also to approach each case with diligence and persistent devotion to uncovering the truth.

The statement partly reads, “Elections are the bedrock of democracy, providing citizens the opportunity to choose their representatives in an atmosphere of freedom and fairness.

“As chairmen and members of the tribunal, you are charged with a sacred duty to adjudicate disputes arising from this electoral process.

“You have been carefully chosen for this task as the integrity of your decisions will not only affect the immediate parties but will also resonate across the state, shaping the public’s faith in the judiciary and in democracy itself.

“Fairness and justice must be the foundation of your work. As Lord Denning famously said, “Justice is rooted in confidence, and confidence is destroyed when right-minded people go away thinking: the judge was biased.” The public must perceive you as impartial, dispensing justice without fear, favour, or prejudice.

“It is not justice for the appellant only. Justice is not even only a two-way traffic. It is really three-way traffic: justice for the appellant, justice for the respondent, and justice for the society at large.”

