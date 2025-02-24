LG Poll: Observer Groups Laud OSSIEC , Electorate, Condemn Police Interference

Share

The Coalition of Election Observer Groups has commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and people of the state for their peaceful conducts during the local government election.

New Telegraph reports that the local government election was held on Saturday with PDP candidates winning all the wards and local government seats.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the observer groups commended the electorate for their resilience and commitment to democratic principles, despite reported cases of provocation and intimidation by some political actors and security agencies.

Chairman, Coalition of Election Observers, Declan Ihekeire, while addressing the press expressed concern over the conducts of the police through issuing of threats and dissuading voters from exercising their franchise.

They also condemned arbitrary arrest of some officials of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

The observer groups also commended the OSSIEC for its dedication and professionalism in ensuring the smooth conduct of the election.

They acknowledged some logistical challenges, but attributed them to the activities of the police officers who attempted to disrupt the election.

Share

Please follow and like us: