LG Poll: NNPP Wins All 44 LGAs In Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has declared the candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) the winner of the Local Government elections held across all the 44 council areas in Kano State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Chairman of KANSIEC, Prof. Sani Lawan Malunfashi, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters after the completion of the voting process across the state.

Announcing the outcome of the election, Prof. Malunfashi Lconfirmed that NNPP claimed victory in all 44 Local Government Chairmanship and 484 Councillorship positions contested.

Malunfashi commended the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections highlighting the essential roles played by security agencies, media organizations, political parties, and civil society groups in facilitating a credible, fair, and transparent process.

Also, he acknowledged the unwavering support of Kano residents,

Malunfashi described the positive turnout as a testament to the election’s public acceptability.

Six political parties participated in the election, including Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC).

Accord Party (ACCORD), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and NNPP also participated in the process.

Professor Malunfashi expressed gratitude to the citizens of Kano for their cooperation and support, noting the significance of the exercise in promoting grassroots democracy within the state.

