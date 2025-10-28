LG Poll: Niger Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holiday

Ahead of the Niger State November 1 Local Government (LG) election, the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has declared Thursday, October 30th, and Friday, October 31st, as public holidays.

“Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has declared Thursday, 30th, and Friday, 31st October, 2025, as state-wide work-free days to enable citizens across the state to fully participate in the forthcoming Local Government Elections on Saturday, 1st November, 2025.

“A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, stated that the work-free days are intended to provide all eligible voters the opportunity to go to their respective polling units and cast their votes in the elections.

“The SSG further announced that markets, banks, financial institutions, and public offices will remain closed, while movement of persons and vehicles will be restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“Government is encouraging citizens to come out en masse and perform their civic responsibilities on Saturday, 1st November, 2025.

“This election provides yet another opportunity for Nigerlites to elect capable leaders who will champion development and represent our collective interests at the grassroots level.

“Bago has directed all security agencies in the State to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, reaffirming the government’s commitment to guaranteeing a safe and hitch-free electoral process,” Usman said.