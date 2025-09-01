LG Poll: Group Slams Rivers CJ For Inaugurating Election Tribunals

A rights group, the Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative, has criticized the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, for inaugurating Local Government Election Petition Tribunals in Rivers State.

The group accused the CJof legitimizing what it calls an “illegal” electoral process. Justice Amadi had sworn in chairmen and members of the Tribunals for the state’s three Senatorial Districts, ahead of the August 30 local government elections.

He urged the appointees to act fearlessly, firmly, and impartially within the 30-day legal timeframe for resolving election petitions. Dissatisfied with the action, Pilex Coordinator, Courage Nsirimovu, condemned the Chief Judge, claiming it effectively endorsed an election already surrounded by legal disputes.

He argued that Justice Amadi should have refused participation or even resigned, saying the move undermines the judiciary’s moral authority. Outside Nigeria, Nsirimovu noted, officials often resign to protect the rule of law.

He said, “The Chief Judge knows the law yet still went ahead. There is no moral justification for this.” Justice Amadi, however, defended his decision, describing it as a statutory duty under the Rivers State Local Government Elections Tribunal Law 2000 (as amended), and denied acting under political pressure.

He reminded the Tribunal members that, unlike previous Tribunals which had three months, they now have only 30 days to conclude petitions. “Many lawyers will come there and start objections to delay. You have to be firm,” he said.