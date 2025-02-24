LG Poll: Don’t Turn Osun Into ‘Wild Wild West’, Makinde Warns APC

Share

The Governor’s Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to turn Osun State into the ‘Wild wild west’, calling for rule of law and counselling against resorting to self-help.

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, was the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in the presence of the PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State. The two governors had attended the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected council chairmen in solidarity with Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke.

The Forum reminded all those fomenting trouble in the state to remember history and learn from it, warning that Osun should not be plunged into crisis over a matter that can be resolved by the judiciary. While urging the APC to leave the state alone, Makinde said anybody that has grouse should seek judicial redress instead of resorting to self-help.

According to the Oyo State governor, the PDP and its governors are only interested in delivering dividends of democracy to the people, adding that: “My brother is delivering on his promises to the people of Osun State.

“If anybody has a judgement, there is a procedure for enforcement of court decisions. It is illegal to resort to self-help,” the governor submitted. Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has conducted the swearing in of the new council chairmen who in turn conducted the inauguration of their councillors in a carnival like event yesterday.

At the event, witnessed by both Muhammed and Makinde, Governor Adeleke told the cheering chairmen and their supporters: “We are on the side of the law within the context of rule of law and the constitution. “We are all aware of the journey to where we are. The state is today rounding up a process that started a year or so ago. The state electoral body had issued due notice of election a year ago.

I know the commission had complied with all extant rules and procedures which led to the emergence of new local government chairmen and councillors. “I should not end this address without acknowledging the contributions of Mr President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I am most grateful to Mr President for rejecting efforts by some forces to plunge Osun into chaos. I assure Mr President of our commitment to the rule of law and the constitution for conflict resolution and governance process.”

Adeleke however directed the elected chairman and councillors to stay away from the local government secretariats to avoid any clash with those whom the police had aided to forcefully occupy the secretariats.

Delivering a vote of thanks, the newly elected Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde, expressed gratitude to the electorate, the PDP and the state government for making the electoral process a reality.

