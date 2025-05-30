LG Poll: Badagry APC Candidate Welcomes Tinubu To Lagos

Share

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate in Badagry, Hon Babatunde Hunpe, has welcomed President Bola Tinubu to Lagos for celebration of Eld-EI-Kabir.

Hunpe in a statement on Wednesday said the people of Lagos and Badagry are happy to receive the president back.

According to him, the City of Excellence proudly welcomes President Tinubu, as he returns to his home state to celebrate lleya festival with his people.

He said: “Sir, your presence once again reminds us of the deep bond between leadership and the people, and your commitment to unity, progress, and the Renewed Hope agenda you champion so passionately.

“As your loyal political student and grassroots mobilizer, I, Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, on behalf of the good people of Badagry and the Hunpe Political Family, extend my warmest welcome to you sir.

“Your visit is deeply symbolic and speaks volumes about your continuous connection with Lagos your base, your pride, and your home.”

Hunpe expressed profound gratitude for the trust Tinubu continue to place in him, by affording him the opportunity to emerge as the APC Chairmanship candidate for Badagry Local Government.

