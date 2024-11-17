LG Poll: APC Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Ogun

Share

Following the Local Government elections held on Saturday in Ogun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all 20 chairmanship seats in the State.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu declared the results of the exercise at the Commission’s headquarters in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta on Sunday.

Announcing the result, Osibodu said the APC also won in the 236 wards across the state.

According to the chairman of the Electoral Commission, a total of 613,156 votes were cast in the Chairmanship elections across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the exercise for lacking merit.

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun, Biodun Jagun called for the cancellation of the election,

Which they will approach a competent court of jurisdiction to challenge the outcome.

