LG Poll: APC Sweep All 13 LG Chairmanship, Most Councillorship Seats In Nasarawa

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in Nasarawa state, has swept all 13 chairmanships and the majority of the Councillorship positions in the just-concluded Saturday Local Government elections in the state.

Nine political parties had participated; and contested the elections amid a boycott from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) citing a lack of confidence in the exercise.

Declaring the result amid tight security at the headquarters of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIE) Today in Lafia, the chairman, Barr. Ayuba Usman Wandai, said, that the chairmanship candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) won the majority votes cast during the election.

He further announced that the party alao won the majority councillorship seats in the electoral wards in the state.

Describing the election as free, fair and credible, the NASIEC boss, commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct during the election.

The chairman also lauded critical stakeholders, security, observer groups and the media for for their various contribution towards the success of the election.

In a relatwd development, governor Sule is to swear in the newly elected council chairmen tomorrow (Monday), at the Government House in Lafia on Monday.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Barr Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu on Sunday, said “Ggovernor Sule will perform the swearing in ceremony by 8.30 am on Monday at the late Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall in Government House Lafia”

