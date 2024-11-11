LG Poll: APC Remains Party To Beat – Ogun Gov

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said that based on the performance of his administration in the last five years, opposition parties are clearly unpopular and invisible in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The governor added that the quality of candidates the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is presenting in the election would make it the party to beat with landslide victory in all the 20 local government areas of the state. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Kayode Akinmade, at the weekend, Governor Abiodun said his administration has changed the hitherto volatile political environment in the state and made it conducive for opposition parties to operate without hindrance or intimidation.

According to him, instead of the primordial machinery of intimidation, his administration has dwarfed the opposition parties through sterling performance and creative ideas for development.

The governor therefore urged members of APC to show more commitment and work in harmony in order to sustain the feats already attained in the past years, and ensure a resounding victory during the November 16 local government election.

