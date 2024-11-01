LG Poll: Abia Govt Announces Restriction Of Movement

Share

Ahead of the forthcoming Local government election in Abia State scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 2, the State Government has announced the restrictions of movement of people and vehicles during the elections.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu disclosed that the restrictions will commence by midnight on Friday and end by 4 pm on Saturday.

The state government warned all residents of the State, including markets, motor parks and other business centres to adhere strictly to the restriction order.

READ ALSO

“By this announcement, only those on essential services will be allowed movement upon the presentation of valid identification cards.

“Defaulters would have themselves to blame as security agents are well prepared to ensure the strict implementation of this order.” The statement reads.

Share

Please follow and like us: