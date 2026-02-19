LG Nigeria Searches For Oldest Working TV, Offers AI-Powered Upgrade As Reward

In a unique blend of nos- talgia and cutting-edge technology, LG Electron- ics Nigeria has announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to find the oldest still-functioning LG television sets in the country.

The initiative, themed: “The Oldest LG TV”, is designed to honour decades of customer loyalty and the durability of its products, rewarding one lucky winner with a state-ofthe-art AI QNED TV.

The campaign celebrates the profound role LG televisions have played in Nigerian homes, serving not merely as electronic devices but as silent witnesses to family milestones, cultural moments, and shared memories for generations.

By bridging nostalgia with innovation, LG aims to acknowledge the deep emotional connection Nigerians have with the brand while simultaneously showcasing its leadership in AI-powered display technology.

Speaking, General Manager of Media Entertainment Solutions at LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Choongbae Seok, said: “The journey from our classic CRT Televisions to today’s AI QNED technology reflects how far both our customers and our innovation have come.

“Those early sets were built to last, and many are still func- tioning today, a testament to durability and consumer trust. This initiative allows us to honour that legacy while introducing a new era of intelligent viewing, where the screen does more than show content; it adapts, learns and enhances every moment.

“The campaign employs a storytelling-driven narrative, inviting participants to share the stories behind their longserving LG TVs. “This transforms everyday screens into powerful symbols of trust, resilience, and innovation.

In a creative twist, the campaign highlights how LG’s new AI-enabled televisions act as responsive companions that understand viewer preferences, recommend content, and enhance picture quality in real time. “This shift from nostalgic reflection to futuristic interactivity underscores LG’s commitment to delivering smarter, more personalized entertainment solutions.