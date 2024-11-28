LG Launhes AI-Powered Instaview Refrigerator, Washtower

Share

As global demand grows for sustainable living, energy efficiency, and minimalist design, LG Electronics has launched new cutting-edge Artificial intelligence powered washtower – a high-performance, spacesaving laundry solution designed for urban households.

It also launched new refrigerator known as LG instaview refrigerator. Speaking, the Product Director, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Nigeria, Oktae Kim, said:

“At the core of the LG InstaView Refrigerator is the Inverter Linear Compressor, a ground-breaking technology that delivers remarkable energy efficiency.

“By adapting its cooling power to the refrigerator’s needs, this compressor minimizes power consumption, helping reduce energy bills while also contributing to a quieter kitchen.

For long-term peace of mind, LG offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, reinforcing its durability and reliability. “One of the standout features of this fridge is the InstaView Door-in-Door™ technology.

With just two knocks on the sleek glass panel, you can see inside the fridge without opening the door, helping preserve cold air and keeping your food fresher for longer.

“This not only adds a touch of modern elegance but also helps reduce energy consumption by limiting unnecessary door openings. Maintaining an odour-free refrigerator has never been easier thanks to Hygiene Fresh+™ tech – nology.

“This system actively removes bacteria and unpleasant smells, circulating clean air throughout the fridge. With a 99.999 per cent bacteria removal rate, your food remains fresh and healthy, while the built-in deodorisation feature ensures that strong odour, like leftovers, never linger.”

According to the company, the new washing machine is capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

“Boasting advanced features, large capacities, and innovative technology, the WashTower is more than just a washer-dryer combo – it’s a game changer for those seeking efficiency, smart connectivity, and excellent cleaning performance.

“Ideal for compact spaces, the LG WashTower’s slim, vertical design fits seamlessly into small laundry rooms or closets without sacrificing performance.

Standing at 1655mm tall and 600mm wide, it offers ample capacity—13kg in the washer and 10kg in the dryer – perfect for large loads like bedding or towels, all while saving valuable floor space.

“The 2024 LG WashTower™ is a revolutionary solution that aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s vision for modern, sustainable living,” said Oktae Kim, Product Director, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Nigeria.

“Its space-saving design and advanced features cater to the unique needs of our customers in the country, setting a new benchmark for laundry care.”

Unlike traditional stacked units with controls in hard-toreach places, the company stated that the new LG WashTower™ introduced an all-in-one control panel designed to simplify laundry care.

“With the TurboWash 360, Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Auto Cleaning Condenser, and LG ThinQ™ connectivity, the WashTower™ enhances functionality and convenience, meeting the demands of modern, fast-paced lifestyles.”

Share

Please follow and like us: