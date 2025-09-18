LG Launches Solar-Powered Water, Free Laundry Services In Abeokuta

LG Electronics has unveiled a new solar-powered borehole and mobile laundry cabin in the Ikija community to provide residents with free, 24-hour access to clean water and complimentary washing services.

The project, part of the company’s “Life’s Good Initiative,” aims to address critical needs for potable water and hygiene while using renewable energy. The solar-powered borehole includes advanced filtration to ensure safe drinking water, operating independently of the national power grid.

The accompanying mobile laundry cabin is equipped with energy-efficient washers and dryers, also solar-powered. In a statement, General Manager for Media Solutions at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Choongbae Seok, said the initiative combines renewable energy with community service to provide “dignity, wellbeing, and hope” for residents.

Praised the project, the Chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Oladipupo Taofeek, called it a “gamechanger,” highlighting years of struggle for basic water and laundry access. Representatives from the Ogun State government also commended the effort, noting the importance of privatesector partnerships in driving sustainable development and improving living conditions.

Speaking, Commissioner for Housing, Ogun State, Hon. Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Kolawole Agemo, said: “We commend LG Electronics for this innovative project.

By providing sustainable access to clean water and hygiene services, this initiative not only improves living conditions but also demonstrates how private sector partnerships can drive real change in communities across Ogun State.