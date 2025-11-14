LG Launches N100m Empowerment Scheme For Residents

The Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area in Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, has said that the council will launch a N100 million empowerment scheme for residents in the area.

Ogunlewe, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that 1,000 residents would benefit from the scheme under the Kosofe Cares Initiative. He said the initiative was designed to promote economic selfreliance and sustainable livelihoods across various groups in the local government.

According to him, the empowerment scheme, which would be implemented in four phases, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s grassroots development strategy.

The chairman said the first phase, targeted at the general public, would commence on Nov. 17, while the second phase for artisans and tradesmen would follow on Nov. 25. He added that the third phase,for widows, would hold on Dec. 2, and the fourth phase, for youths, on Dec. 8, with each stage involving the disbursement of N25 million.

Ogunlewe said the project reflected his administration’s commitment to inclusive prosperity and grassroots development. “This initiative demonstrates our belief in empowering people at the grassroots level.

“Every demographic, from artisans, widows to young people, will benefit from this scheme that supports economic independence and dignity of labour,” he said. He stressed that the council would continue to design programmes that promote financial inclusion and reduce poverty among residents.