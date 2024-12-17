LG Joins Fight Against Malaria, Unveils ‘Mosquito Away’ Dual Inverter AC

Share

Adopting innovative and eco-friendly means of tackling the spread of malaria, LG Electronics has unveiled its Dual Inverter Air Conditioner with the ‘Mosquito Away’ feature in Nigeria, marking a new era in air conditioning technology.

The firm affirmed that the Mosquito Away AC is a first-of-its-kind solution in the Nigerian market as it is designed to deliver efficient cooling while ensuring a mosquito-free indoor environment.

The Mosquito Away feature, powered by ultrasonic wave technology, repels mosquitoes by generating sound frequencies inaudible to humans, the firm made known, adding that the advanced technology has been rigorously tested and certified by the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, with results confirming its efficacy in achieving a 92 per cent mosquito repulsion rate and an 88 per cent knockdown rate indoors.

Speaking at the launch, Master Trainer, LG Electronics, Mr Olugbenga Ogunbayo, noted the significance of the breakthrough innovation, stating: “The Mosquito Away AC by LG is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

This cutting-edge technology ensures not only enhanced comfort but also improved safety for households, addressing a critical need in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.”

He explained that the LG Dualcool air conditioners which feature renowned Dual Inverter Compressor™, offer fast, quiet, and energy-efficient cooling that uses up to 70 per cent more energy than traditional models with the inclusion of the volt care (uninterrupted operation even during voltage fluctuations), Gen mode plus Thin Q™ App (empowers users to monitor energy consumption conveniently from anywhere) features.

The Managing Director, Fouani Nig. Ltd, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, highlighted the customer-centric innovation, and stated, “By responding to the needs of Nigerian households, LG continues to deliver solutions that promote well-being and peace of mind.

“The Mosquito Away AC represents a step forward in creating safer, healthier, and more comfortable living spaces.”

