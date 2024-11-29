LG Introduces New Innovative WashTower To Nigerian Market

Share

LG Electronics has introduced advanced innovation in the laundry with the unveiling of its Artificial Intelligent powered WashTower – a high-performance, space-saving laundry solution designed for urban households.

According to the company, the new washing machine is capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

“Boasting advanced features, large capacities, and innovative technology, the WashTower is more than just a washerdryer combo – it’s a game changer for those seeking efficiency, smart connectivity, and excellent cleaning performance.

“Ideal for compact spaces, the LG WashTower’s slim, vertical design fits seamlessly into small laundry rooms or closets without sacrificing performance.

