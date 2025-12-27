New Telegraph

December 27, 2025
December 27, 2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. LG Introduces AI-powered…

LG Introduces AI-powered Tv Into Global Market

Lg Introduces Ai-powered Tv Into Global Market

Renowned global electronics brand, LG has disclosed plans to introduce a new generation of AI-powered televisions into the global market as part of the future of trusted innovation.

According to the company, a notable shift occurs with the introduction of LG’s AI technology. The transition from nostalgia to futurism is handled through everyday interactions, such as voice prompts asking the television to recommend content or enhance picture quality.

The LG management noted that Nigerian advertising agency; Ideas Origin, would address the challenge with a heritage-to-AI campaign that links LG’s past directly to its future through a single-minded message built on trust.

It added in a statement that the campaign, which centres on the theme “The Oldest LG TV,” reframes LG as a long-term partner in consumers’ lives rather than simply a manufacturer of electronics.

“By spotlighting legacy owners, whose decades-old LG televisions are still functional, the brand positions durability and reliability as proof points that underpin its latest innovations.

“Rather than focusing on technical specifications or sleek design, the brand film takes an emotional route, leaning into nostalgia, memory and intergenera- tional storytelling.

The search for the oldest LG television becomes more than a promotional device, serving as tangible evidence that today’s AI-powered products are built on years of consistent performance and emotional connection with families.

