LG Funds: Your Refusal To Comply With S’Court Rulings Undermines Democracy, NBA President Warns Govs

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has called on state governors who have not complied with the Supreme Court rulings on local government autonomy to immediately allow local governments access to their statutory funds, warning that failure to do so undermines democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, on Tuesday, Osigwe described the obstruction of local government autonomy as symptomatic of a deeper issue in Nigeria’s governance, the widespread disregard for legal and constitutional obligations.

On July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The ruling declared that allocations meant for local governments must be paid directly from the Federation Account to the LGAs, and that state governors and the FCT Minister cannot withhold or control these funds. The court emphasised that the constitutional independence of LGAs must be respected to ensure proper governance and service delivery at the grassroots level.

Despite repeated calls from President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders, many state governors have reportedly failed to comply with the judgment, continuing to channel LGA funds through state-controlled accounts, a practice said to have slowed infrastructural development in many states.

According to Osigwe, “If the law says pay it into the accounts of the local government, and the Supreme Court has now said pay it directly to them, and nobody is respecting it, it speaks volumes about our attitude to governance and judicial pronouncements. The Federal Government has a duty; the Attorney General of the Federation has a duty to enforce it.”

He criticised governors who resist court decisions, highlighting the political and financial interests often at play.

“Our problem is our penchant for disobeying laws, for acting as if the laws are not binding on us, especially when we wield executive powers. Acting as if laws are meant for the weak and the poor, while those in power disregard them, is what prevents progress,” he said.

The 32nd NBA President, while noting that the Constitution works if citizens and leaders respect it, argued that laws fail not because they are poorly written, but because of prevailing attitudes.

“Laws do not enforce themselves. The efficacy of any law depends on the operator, the attitude of the people, and the attitude of judicial officers saddled with the responsibility of applying it. You can make the best constitution, but if you do not have the right attitude towards it, it will not work.

“When you talk about Nigeria, the Constitution has made copious provisions for different situations and circumstances. It depends on us to know how best to use this Constitution to build a nation, and on how politicians approach it, how Nigerians view it, and how we see Nigeria as a collective entity in which we all have an interest in protecting and ensuring that it works. These are the factors that make a constitution work,” he said.

Although Nigeria operates a democratic system, Osigwe argued that even a constitution inherited from military regimes, such as the 1999 Constitution, contains sufficient provisions to guide governance.

“Whether you overhaul this Constitution and bring a new one, which in any case will reproduce most of the provisions we already have and the operators still refuse to respect, obey and pledge allegiance to it, no constitution you pass will work. It is not about which constitution you have; it is about our attitude towards it.

“For instance, Section 14(2) states that the welfare and security of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. How government at the local, state and federal levels enforces this provision will go a long way in ensuring public safety and societal order. So, it is not the law that is the problem,” he added.

Commenting on the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, the NBA President said: “I will urge the new IGP to focus on professionalising the police, ensuring there is no impunity, emphasising technology and improving investigative processes. Minor incidents should be handled at the local level. Promotion should be based on merit, not favouritism. Channels of communication must remain open so the public can report crimes and trust the system.”

On the proposed state police as a means of tackling the rising insecurity in the country, Osigwe said: “Our current security situation has made it imperative to reconsider the unitary system of police administration. State police may be the way forward, but safeguards must be put in place to prevent governors from using them to intimidate the populace. Checks and balances are critical to ensure the safety of citizens and opposition parties,” he said.