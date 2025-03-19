LG Funds: Prove Your Allegations Against Kaduna Gov, Shehu Sani Tells El-Rufai

Share

Shehu Sani has challenged Nasir El-Rufai to provide evidence that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani diverted funds belonging to local government areas.

El-Rufai had accused Governor Uba Sani of diverting local government (LG) funds to purchase properties in Seychelles, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking on a radio programme, the immediate past governor of the state claimed that Sani converted local government allocations into dollars to acquire the foreign properties.

However, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, told journalists in Abuja that such thing never happened.

He said El-Rufai’s allegation is “falsely crafted to smear the name of the governor because of the N420 billion investigation hanging on him like the Sword of Damocles “.

He challenged the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to release evidence of the properties bought by the governor in South Africa, Seychelles and London, if the allegation was to be taken seriously.

Sani said: “As Kaduna indigenes, we are all living witnesses to how ElRufai plundered the state and now investigation has indicted him and he should face it rather than pushing falsehood into the public domain.”

