LG Funds: Ogun Dismisses Adebutu’s Allegation Against Abiodun

Share

Ogun State government yesterday described the allegation levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 polls in the state, Ladi Adebutu, as the ranting of a drowning man, claiming that the governor could not account for local government funds in the last five years.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the Ogun State government said it was not surprised by the antics of the PDP chief, who it said is currently under investigation by security agencies for acts of electoral violence and attempted murder, as he has acquired notoriety over the years for making baseless and empty claims that call his sanity into question.

The statement added that Adebutu has become like a wounded lion who is trying to save face after his recent travail in the hands of security agents over his electoral malfeasance on Saturday.

The statement said: “We do not find it shocking that a man who aspired to govern Ogun State, but was roundly rejected by voters, would claim that a governor who is not a signatory to local government accounts squandered council funds amounting to N214 billion in five years.”

Share

Please follow and like us: