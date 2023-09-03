LG Funds: Group Questions Adedayo’s Allegations Against Abiodun

A Public Accountability Group, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) has queried the sincerity behind the recent controversial letter by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Wale Adedayo against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Adedayo had in the letter sent to a former governor of the state, claimed that since the current set of Local Government executives got into office in 2021, it has been zero Federal Allocation to each local government.

He also claimed that 10 per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which the Constitution also stipulated should go to the local governments has not been given since Governor Abiodun got into office.

But CPA in a statement signed by its executive director, Olufemi Lawson, asked Adedayo to account for funds allocated to his local government but accused the governor.

Lawson said Adedayo should explain how he has been running the Ijebu East local council since 2021 without allocations from the state.

He said, “Firstly, we must inquire into the transparency and accountability mechanisms that are in place to ensure the proper utilization of funds allocated to Local Governments in Ogun State.

“Has Mr Wale Adedayo, as the Chairman of Ijebu East Local government, been transparent in managing the resources allocated to the local government, and can there be a full disclosure of how these funds have been utilized?

“It is on record, that between May 2023 when Governor Dapo Abiodun was sworn in for the second term in office, and July 2023, the Joint Account Allocation Committee JAAC shared among 20 Local Government councils in the State, the sum of N4.531 billion, N4.444 billion and N4.497 billion respectively on first line charges and just recently, N5.2 billion was shared among the councils for the month of August.

“First-line charges, are funds meant to cater for local council staff salaries and pensions; primary school teachers’ salaries and pensions; healthcare workers’ salaries and pensions and emoluments for traditional rulers.

“It is also on record, that unlike many other states, the Ogun state government and local governments run different bank accounts. So, monies from the federation allocation account go straight into the local government account.

“And neither the governor nor the state Accountant General is a signatory to the account. What happened to funds allocated to Ijebu East local government, under Mr Wale Adedayo?

“It is vital to establish whether there are financial records and audits that substantiate Mr Wale Adedayo’s claims of non-remittance. Has the suspended chairman, in collaboration with relevant agencies in Ijebu East Local government, maintained proper financial records and accounts, and can these records confirm or refute the allegations?”