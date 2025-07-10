LG Electronics Unveils New Tech-Powered MoodUP Refrigerator In Nigeria

LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched a new MoodUP™ refrigerator with with innovative cutting-edge technology into the Nigerian market.

The new refrigerator is built with dazzling color-changing LED door panels, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and smart WiFi connectivity.

Speaking about the product, Marketing Manager, Kitchen Solutions, LG Electronics Middle East and Africa, said Mr. Dae Hwa Jung, said: “Nigeria is renowned for its vibrant spirit, boundless creativity, and love for celebrating life’s moments.

“The MoodUP™ Refrigerator embodies this same energy giving families the freedom to express themselves through color and music, right in the heart of the home.

With this launch, LG reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovation that truly resonates with the dynamic Nigerian lifestyle.

“Beyond its striking looks, the MoodUP™ packs LG’s most advanced technologies for freshness, convenience, and sustainability. Features like Door Cooling+, LINEARCooling™, Hygiene Fresh+, and smart AI controls ensure food stays fresher for longer, while energy-saving design minimizes electricity consumption perfectly balancing style with responsibility.”

In his welcome address, General Manager, Home Appliances Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Oktae Kim, said: “The MoodUP™ Refrigerator is more than a kitchen upgrade, it’s a bold expression of how technology can adapt to people’s moods, tastes, and everyday lives.

We’re proud to introduce a product that brings joy, personalization, and intelligent functionality to Nigerian homes like never before.”