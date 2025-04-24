LG Electronics, Hinckley Launch Campaign On E-Waste Recycling

Share

As part of effort towards protection of environment and its commitment to environmental sustainability, global electronics giant LG Electronics has partnered with Nigeria’s leading e-waste management company, Hinckley Recycling, to launch an e-Waste Collection Drive.

The move was in commemoration of the 2025 World Earth with the theme: “Our Power, Our Planet.” The initiative, according to the companies, is designed to encourage Nigerians to return old or unused electronics for responsible recycling, while raising awareness about the environmental and health risks of improper e-waste disposal.

“With millions of electronic devices reaching end-of-life every year, e-waste has become one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world.

“Earth Day 2025 challenges us to harness our collective power—governments, businesses, and individuals—to transition toward renewable energy and responsible waste practices.

“LG is answering that call by making it easier for customers to recycle, and by working with Hinckley Recycling to ensure that every returned product is safely and ethically processed using internationally certified methods.

“This initiative isn’t just about electronics—it’s about empowering people to be part of the climate solution,” said Mr. Paul Mba, Corporate Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, Nigeria.

He added: “Every year, tons of electronic waste, TVs, refrigerators, phones, and other gadgets, end up in landfills, harming the environment and human health.

Many of these items contain materials that, if not properly handled, can pollute the air, water, and soil. That’s where this partnership comes in.

Together with Hinckley Recycling, we’re giving Nigerians the opportunity to take meaningful action for the planet, starting with their own homes.

“Customers enthusiastically participated in the e-waste drive by dropping off their old, unused, or damaged electronics, ranging from televisions and refrigerators to microwaves, washing machines, air conditioners, and mobile phones at designated Hinckley Recycling collection centres across Lagos.

“These centres, set up to ensure ease and accessibility, became hubs of environmental action as households and businesses alike took the opportunity to declutter responsibly, while contributing to a cleaner, greener Nigeria.

Each item returned marked a personal commitment to sustainability, helping to divert harmful waste from landfills and ensuring that valuable materials could be safely recovered, reused, or recycled.

“By driving community participation and highlighting the value of circular economy practices, LG not only reduced environmental impact but also set a leading example for corporate responsibility in Africa and beyond.

“Through “Recycle Today, Restore Tomorrow,” LG is showing that the path to innovation is also the path to restoration. “As Earth Day reminds us, the power to change the planet lies in our hands.

And this April, LG is showing the world how that power can be used, one recycled device at a time.” Also speaking, the Managing Director, Hinckley Group, Mr. Adrian Clews, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with LG on this impactful Earth Day campaign.

Our shared vision for a cleaner Nigeria is not just about what we collect—it’s about how we inspire the next generation to protect their environment.”

“Today’s young people aren’t just inheriting environmental challenges, they’re actively creating solutions,” said Mr. Bharat Kumar Kundra, Youth Champion and Change Catalyst at UNICEF.”

