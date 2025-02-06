LG Electronics Donates Solar-powered Borehole To Community In Ibadan

Share

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), LG Electronics, has donated its 8th solar-powered borehole to the people of Ayeye Community in Ibadan, Oyo State to curb the water scarcity in the area.

This act, according to the company, would not only quench the thirst of the community but also symbolises a beacon of hope, empowerment, and sustainability for generations to come.

Receiving the project, Rear Admiral Lateef Akintola (retired), Mogaji of the Balogun Ibikunle family, who spoke on behalf of his family and the community, expressed deep appreciation for LG’s remarkable gesture.

“We are profoundly grateful for this thoughtful act by LG Electronics. While many companies operate in Oyo State, few have stepped up to make such a significant impact in our communities.

LG’s commitment to providing constant access to clean water through solar energy is not just a gift; it’s a lifeline for us. This initiative not only addresses our immediate needs but also sets a powerful example of corporate social responsibility and support for sustainable development in Nigeria.”

In response, the Corporate Marketing Manager at LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba, reiterated that “Access to clean water is a fundamental right that should be available to everyone, and we are proud to take this step towards making that a reality for everyone in Nigeria as much as we can.”

He stated: “At LG, we are committed to leveraging our innovations to create sustainable solutions that positively impact communities.

“The solar-powered borehole will not only provide clean drinking water but also reduce the burden on the residents, especially women and children, who traditionally spend hours collecting water.

This initiative aligns with LG Electronics’ ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability, showcasing the company’s dedication to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, who talked about the urgent need for a borehole in the second community in Ibadan after the installation of the first borehole in the Agba-Akin Community, commended LG Electronics for its dedication to bringing joy to the residents, emphasising the crucial importance of continued corporate support.

“We express our deepest gratitude to LG for promptly answering our call once more for assistance. As advocates for our people, we appreciate and actively support genuine efforts from individuals and corporations like LG who share our commitment to uplift our community.

This message underscores the essential role of collaborative efforts in enhancing the well-being of the people of Oyo State.

