LG Electronics Celebrates 100 Global Brands At Korean National Day

LG Electronics, a technology player in South Korea, participated actively in the Korean National Day held by the Embassy of South Korea in Nigeria as one of the most reputed top-of-mind national brands representing the country worldwide.

Four of the most prominent Korean companies in Nigeria participated in the National Day reception hosted at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja recently, highlighting the tech novelties these Korean brands bring to the Nigerian people while allowing guests to see the latest LG innovations.

Speaking at the event, LG Electronics’ Public Relations Manager in Nigeria, Mr Moses Osime said: “What LG brings is the best of the Korean high-tech creations to improve the life of the Nigerian people.

On this national celebration, we are stressing our vision as a flagship leader in this industry, showing our utmost goodwill to work and strengthen ties between our brand and the local communities, through presenting worldclass technologies that positively transform lives.”

The event was attended by esteemed government officials, diplomats and captains of industry from across the world.

At the event, LG showcased their innovative contributions to electronic technology; among CE products were the InstaView Refrigerator and the OLED TV, both designed to enhance everyday living with cutting-edge features.

