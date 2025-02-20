LG Election: Osun Police Assure Of Electorates’ Safety

Share

Osun State Police Command has said there is no security threat in any part of Osun State and urged the residents to come out en mass and vote for the candidates of their choice in the upcoming Local Government election.

According to the command spokesperson, CSP Yemisi Opalola, the police in Osun have put in place security measures to secure the lives and property of residents before, during and after the local government elections.

In an interview with journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Opalola said the command had deployed and employed enough security to ensure the election goes smoothly without hitches.

“As earlier stated, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed mobile police personnel to the state to reinforce security ahead and during the election.

“The Police, together with other security agencies, will be available at all the polling stations across the state to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

“Police patrol teams will also be on the roads, to make sure there is no breakout of violence or attacks on voters on the election day,” she said

Opalola called on registered voters in the state to go out and vote on election day.

She also encouraged them to exercise their civic responsibility, saying they should not succumb to any kind of intimidation or threat, as adequate security will be provided.

The Osun State Local Government election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Share

Please follow and like us: