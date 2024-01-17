LG Election: OSSIEC Directs Political Parties To Submit Details

The Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Barrister Hashim Abioye, has cleared the air on the recent directive issued by the electoral body, to all registered political parties in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the OSSIEC had, on Tuesday, issued a notice, where it requested every registered political party having a presence in Osun State, to, as a matter of urgency, update and or furnish the Commission officially with their details.

According to the release, these details include names of the Party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, physical address and e-mail address (if any) of the Party’s National Headquarters, official mobile contact of the Party’s National Headquarters, names of the Party’s Chairman and Secretary of her Osun State Chapter, physical address and e-mail address (if any) of the Party’s registered office within Osun State and official mobile contact of the Party’s registered office within Osun.

However, the directive was misconstrued for an election timetable in some quarters, which prompted a team of Journalists to reach out to the OSSIEC chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, who debunked such as deliberate disinformation by the fifth columnist.

Barrister Abioye noted that OSSIEC has the constitutional rights to know the details of all registered political parties in Osun state, for ease of communication and interaction with the electoral commission.

The OSSIEC chairman therefore reiterated the earlier notice that every registered political party is expected to comply with the NOTICE within 7 days, by submitting physically at the OSSIEC office, opposite Unity School, Aderin, Old-Ikirun Road, Osogbo, or through her e-mail osunsiec01@gmail.com