LG Election: IPAC, PDP, LP Disagree With LASIEC On Prices Of Forms

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party have disagreed with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) over the prices of forms for the chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by News Central Television on governance and electioneering for chairmen of political parties in the state, the Chairperson of IPAC in Lagos, Mrs Temilola Akinade, said the commission acted against the political parties’ suggestions.

Akinade said: “The LASIEC chairman asked us to advise on the prices, and we gave her that last election. “I think we paid N100,000 for the chairman, N75,000 for the device, and N50,000 for the councillor.

“So, we advised her that she should bring it down by 50% or if she thinks it’s not possible, she should just leave it at the price we paid in the last election. “But it’s unfortunate this morning, when I saw it, that she has increased everything.

The parties are not happy with this development. “The new price she announced was chairmanship for N150,000, vice chairmanship for N75,000, while councillorship is for N50,000, against what we want.

We want it free, or let it leave it as it was in the last election.” The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Philip Aivoji, said the opposition in the state needs to come together to change the ruling government, which is not performing.

He accused LASIEC of not being straightforward in the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections.

Aivoji said: “We discussed generally about democracy, how the parties can be strengthened in opposition and how we can come together to do what is right, to change the government, which is not performing, and to let people know our program and what we do.

“We went into some stage of strategy, but it’s not a forum to discuss that. “So we encourage everyone of us to be led by the IPAC chairman to organise the opposition, especially when the local government election is coming up.”

